Barcelona’s deal with Spotify could lead to the renaming of Camp Nou

Barcelona are negotiating a sponsorship deal with Spotify, and according to Catalunya Radio as carried by Mundo Deportivo the deal won’t just involve the Swedish music company becoming the main brand sponsor of Barcelona’s shirt but also Camp Nou.

This means that Camp Nou could be renamed Camp Nou Spotify. The agreement won’t be as long-term as Barcelona would have liked. In their ideal world a commercial agreement of this type would have ran between 15 and 30 years, but in the absence of a partner willing to agree to these terms they’ll be more flexible.

Right now, however, the negotiations are centred on the sponsorship that will take pride of place on front of the first team shirt and the back of the training shirt. Some details leaked hint that the deal could be worth between €60-65m.

Spotify is the world’s largest music streaming service provider with 381m active users including 172m paying subscribers. It was founded in Stockholm in 2006 by Daniel Elk and Martin Lorentzon and is now available in a total of 184 different markets.