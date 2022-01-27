Barcelona want to sign Thomas Meunier on loan until the end of the season

Barcelona are trying to move quickly to re-enforce their squad during the January transfer market according to Marca.

Their priority is offensive players but they’re also looking to strengthen the defence. Xavi is keen to bring in a full-back.

That’s where Thomas Meunier comes in. Barcelona have made contact to see if they can sign the right-back on a loan deal from Borussia Dortmund until the end of the season.

But there’s a catch. First they need to get rid of Ousmane Dembele’s gigantic salary, either by him reducing his wage or agreeing to leave the club for pastures new. If he stays, Barcelona’s wage bill will be too bloated to bring in new players.

There is, however, an alternative option. Barcelona could move on both Oscar Mingueza and Sergino Dest, players not rated by Xavi but not short on admirers throughout Europe.

But neither player is keen to leave, despite the knowledge that they’re pretty low down on Xavi’s pecking order. Also in play, in a similar position to Meunier, is Nicolas Tagliafico, the left-back Barcelona want to recruit.