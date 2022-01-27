Barcelona defender Oscar Mingueza is not entertaining offers of an exit.

The versatile centre-back is being touted for an exit during this transfer window having struggled for regular minutes.

Mingueza has racked up 19 appearances across all competitions, but he has been a utility man, filling in at full-back for the most part.

The 22-year-old has played on the right and the left, but it’s unlikely he will get the chance to play in his favoured centre-back role.

And that could lead him towards the exit doors, with a number of offers already in place.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Mingueza has received offers from Valencia – who have since signed a centre-back – as well as Bordeaux and Hertha Berlin.

But so far, he has rejected those offers, remaining patient ahead of the last four days of the transfer window.

Mingueza is said to be open to possibilities heading into the final days of the window, but he is not impressed with the offers he has received up to this point.