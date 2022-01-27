Barcelona already have a plan to tie talented youngster Gavi down to a new contract.

Gavi’s contract situation is a little problematic for Barca, the young midfielder set to see his deal expire in the summer of 2023.

The 17-year-old has been a sensation at Camp Nou, and there has already been talk of top European clubs circling in case he doesn’t sign a new deal.

Up until now, Barca’s priorities have been elsewhere, with Ansu Fati and Pedri signing new deals, while the Ousmane Dembélé situation remains ongoing.

But as detailed by Sport, Barca already have a plan to begin contract talks with Gavi in February.

Now a clear member of the first team, and indeed a big part of Xavi’s future plans, Barca want Gavi to stick around long-term.

Talks will begin after the transfer window closes, and hiccups are not expected.

Barca will also begin talks with Sergi Roberto, who is out of contract at the end of this season.