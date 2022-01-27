Barcelona are still not ruling out a move for Atletico Madrid and Juventus frontman Alvaro Morata.

Morata has been linked with a move to Barca throughout this window, but all hope looked to have been lost when Juve boss Massimiliano Allegri ruled out a move.

But since then, Fiorentina frontman Dušan Vlahović has agreed a deal to move to Turin, putting the Old Lady in a position where they may want to end Morata’s loan deal six months early after all.

That could give Barcelona an opportunity, and parent club Atletico Madrid are also willing to do a deal.

But according to Sport, it would need to be an initial loan deal with Morata needing to reduce his salary due to the Blaugrana’s tricky financial situation.

With just four days remaining in the transfer window, this deal still appears unlikely, but it’s clear it is still on the table as we head towards Monday night’s deadline.