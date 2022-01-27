Barcelona agree deal to sign Adama Traore from Wolverhampton Wanderers

Barcelona and Wolverhampton Wanderers have reached an agreement regarding the future of Adama Traore according to Diario Sport.

Adama will return to the club he began his career with on loan until the end of the season, adjusting his salary so that he can be registered right away.

There’s still no official confirmation from either club, but the Spanish international will undergo a medical tomorrow and will be presented at the beginning of next week.

A purchase option has been included in the deal which, if triggered, would sign Adama to a four-year contract at Camp Nou.

Adama left Barcelona in the summer of 2015 for the Premier League. He first played for Aston Villa before a year later switching to Middlesborough.

Two seasons later he headed for Wolves, where he’s been ever since. A quick and imperious winger, he was also part of Luis Enrique’s Spanish national team at Euro 2020.