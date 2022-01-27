Atletico Madrid confirm the signing of Daniel Wass from Valencia

Atletico Madrid have announced the signature of Daniel Wass. Los Rojiblancos have signed the Danish international from Valencia on a contract that will run until the summer of 2023.

Diego Simeone was keen to bring in another right-back after losing Kieran Trippier to Newcastle United earlier in the window. Wass, 32, is versatile and can play in midfield and defence.

Wass began his career with Brondby before joining Benfica. He came to Spain with Celta Vigo in 2015 after a spell in France with Evian. He spent three years in Galicia before joining Valencia.

Atletico need him. The reigning champions are currently fourth in La Liga but only a point ahead of fifth-placed Barcelona, who they play next at Camp Nou. Real Betis are four points away in third although they’ve played a game more than Atletico.

Given Wass was going to see his contract at Wanda Metropolitano expire in the summer, Valencia will consider it good business to have secured a fee, however small, for him. They’re currently 10th in La Liga.