Real Madrid are ramping up their preparations for the second half of the season.

It has already been a busy campaign for Los Blancos, who have been competing on four fronts.

Carlo Ancelotti‘s men have already won the Spanish Super Cup, and they sit top of La Liga, also still in with a chance of winning the Champions League and Copa del Rey.

At this point, Real Madrid will be focussed on keeping their cool and indeed their fitness levels.

And in a bid to do the latter, fitness boss Antonio Pintus is running the players through a mini pre-season, as detailed by Mundo Deportivo.

Real Madrid are without five South American players due to the ongoing international period, with Fede Valverde, Rodrygo, Vinicius Junior, Casemiro and Eder Militao all away.

But every other player is involved in the mini pre-season, with players asked to arrive at staggered times this morning for group activities.

From 9.30pm onwards, players arrived and begun training in small groups with Pintus.

Pintus is putting Real Madrid players through their paces to maximise fitness levels in the back-end of the season having changed the club’s fortunes with injuries since his summer arrival.

The group includes the likes of Gareth Bale and Marcelo, who have recently returned from injury, while Karim Benzema missed out as he continues to work individually to get over his muscular strain.

Real Madrid are next in action a week today when they face Athletic Club in the Copa del Rey.