Allan Nyom returns to Leganes after two-and-a-half years with Getafe

Allan Nyom has returned to Leganes from Getafe until the end of the season according to a report by Marca.

Nyom left Leganes two-and-a-half years ago after playing 25 matches in La Liga under Mauricio Pellegrino.

His contract with Getafe expires at the end of the season, so theoretically he could stay at Butarque beyond the season’s end.

He’s played just five games under Quique Sanchez Flores at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez this campaign and is hungry for minutes.

A Cameroonian international who represented his country at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, Nyom has spent the majority of his senior career in Spain with Granada.

He joined Leganes in 2018 on loan from West Bromwich Albion before leaving for Getafe on a permanent deal the following year.

Getafe are currently 16th in La Liga, four points clear of Cadiz and the relegation zone. Leganes are 18th in Segunda, 14 clear of bottom-placed Alcorcon.