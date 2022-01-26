Former Barcelona youngster admits he was ‘sad’ to leave Camp Nou.

Demir joined Barca on a season-long loan deal from Rapid Wien ahead of this season, with the Blaugrana holding an option to buy.

The winger made a handful of appearances under Ronald Koeman, making six La Liga outings.

But one appearance short of his loan deal becoming permanent, triggering €10million purchase clause, Barca put a pause on his appearances.

Xavi Hernandez wasn’t overly keen on snapping up Demir permanently, especially not with the club’s financial issues, and the 18-year-old was sent back to Austria.

Demir has now spoken for the first time since his departure, telling Marca: “I went sadly from Barcelona, but I matured and became a professional.”

Demir has been tipped to join another high-end European club on a loan deal before the end of the January transfer window.

A move hasn’t arrived just yet, but the youngster is still expected to have a bright future in the game, something Barca clearly recognised ahead of this season when they paid around €500,000 just to sign him on loan.