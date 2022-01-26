Valencia have lined up former Barcelona man Ilaix Moriba to replace Daniel Wass

Valencia have already lined up a replacement for Atletico Madrid-bound Daniel Wass. They’ll sign former Barcelona man Ilaix Moriba on loan until the end of the season according to Marca.

Ilaix left Barcelona for Leipzig during the summer and will head to Mestalla without an option to buy. The 19-year-old is exactly the kind of profile Jose Bordalas wants to replace Wass with.

Ilaix will arrive in Valencia on Thursday to undergo his medical before joining up with his new squad for training. He’s Valencia’s second signing of the January transfer window after Eray Comert.

Leipzig paid close to €16m to sign Ilaix from Barcelona in the summer and he’s only just ended his participation in the African Cup of Nations with Guinea. He’s played just five times for the German club since arriving, however.

Valencia are currently tenth in La Liga, five points behind Real Sociedad and a place in the Europa Conference League.