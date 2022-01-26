Thierry Henry trolled Sergio Ramos after the Andalusian scored his first goal for Paris Saint-Germain

Paris Saint-Germain beat Reims at the weekend and Sergio Ramos scored his first goal for the French club since joining from Real Madrid during the summer transfer window.

After the match, the Andalusian was interviewed on French television by Thierry Henry and the former Barcelona striker made fun of his former opponent.

“You still look good in white,” Henry said of Ramos as carried by Mundo Deportivo, referring to his past at the Santiago Bernabeu. Ramos was wearing a white coat. “I changed clubs but I still have the same colour,” Ramos replied. “I think white suits me well.”

Ramos left out a real roar after scoring. It’s not hard to see that he’s struggled with the persistent injury problems he’s had since arriving in the French capital during the summer.

He’s a competitive animal and is determined to make it into Luis Enrique’s Spanish national team squad for the 2022 World Cup.

The 35-year-old has made just five appearances totalling 283 minutes for PSG across both Ligue 1 and the Coupe de France.

He joined PSG because they offered him the multi-year deal Madrid wouldn’t. Time will tell whether he can consistently perform amidst the elite of the elite.