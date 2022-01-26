There’s been a radical turn in Ousmane Dembele’s negotiations with Barcelona

Ousmane Dembele’s representatives, Moussa Sissoko and Marco Lichsteiner, met with Xavi yesterday afternoon to make clear that their client is completely committed to Barcelona and wants to renew his contract with the club according to Diario Sport.

The meeting represents an interesting turn in negotiations as the rhetoric for months and months has been that Dembele’s agents were in favour of their client leaving for pastures new. But this meeting has proven that they’re behind Dembele’s desire to stay.

Barcelona reacted quickly, contacting Sissoko and Lichsteiner to ask them to find a way to unblock the situation and breathe life into negotiations. Both men will stay in Barcelona until a satisfactory resolution is found. Time will tell what happens.

Dembele’s contract with the Blaugrana is set to expire at the end of this season. He joined them in 2017 as part of Barcelona’s plan to replace Paris Saint-Germain-bound Neymar Junior, but he’s been unable to avoid injury and deliver on a consistent basis.