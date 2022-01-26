Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has issued his verdict on new Sevilla signing Anthony Martial.

Sevilla snapped up Martial on a loan deal until the end of the season after chasing the United forward for much of this month.

Amid injury issues for Erik Lamela and Youssef En-Nesyri, Sevilla needed reinforcements as they look to take the title race to Real Madrid.

Los Nervionenses are currently four points behind Real Madrid, and after consecutive draws, it’s pretty clear they need something a little extra.

Martial might just give them that, the Frenchman making the move for more regular football having slipped down the pecking order at Manchester United.

And his move has attracted the verdict of United legend Ferdinand, who believes the move has come at the right time for Martial.

“I think Anthony Martial needs this,” Ferdinand said on his Vibe with Five Podcast.

“He needs to play first-team football, he needs to be a regular, he needs to start playing on a regular basis now on a consistent level.

“For the last year or so, even longer maybe, he hasn’t been a regular and he’s needed this move.

“I’m interested to see who else goes you’ve probably got Donny van de Beek probably gonna go somewhere – interested to see where he goes.

“The same with Jesse Lingard – my head would say to me Newcastle but these are players that need to go out and play football and Martial is one of them.”

Martial has been with United for for the last six and a half year, scoring 56 times in 175 Premier League appearances.

Though, he has only made eight Premier League appearances so far this season, so he arrives in Seville with a point to prove.