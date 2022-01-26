Real Madrid have returned to training following a brief period of rest.

The Los Blancos stars have enjoyed a few days off during the current international break, but those not involved in national team commitments have now returned.

Real Madrid face Athletic Club in the Copa del Rey a week on Thursday, and Carlo Ancelotti is apparently determined not to lose any rhythm following the weekend’s draw with Elche.

The return to full training hasn’t involved everyone, however, with a number of players working their way back to full fitness.

As per Mundo Deportivo, Karim Benzema, Luka Modric, Ferland Mendy, Dani Carvajal, Thibaut Courtois and Mariano Diaz are all in the gym and away from their teammates for now.

In the most part, it is a case of older players and those playing a lot of minutes managing their workload.

Real Madrid have no reason to push players like Benzema, Modric and others through full sessions with a week still to go until their next outing.

All six players are expected to return to full training in the coming days.