Real Madrid still have to decide what to do with Reiner Jesus when he returns this summer

Real Madrid haven’t forgotten about Reiner Jesus, their young Brazilian on loan at Borussia Dortmund, according to Diario AS.

The 20-year-old will stay in Germany until the end of the season despite the fact he hasn’t played football since December 15th.

He wants to leave now, but it’s been decided he’ll see out what has been a failure of a two-year loan spell.

Madrid paid Flamengo a fee in the region of €30m for Reiner and now have to decide what to do with him when he returns to the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

Madrid are unhappy that he’s featured 275 minutes this season and 339 minutes last, but don’t want to strain their relationship with Dortmund given the upcoming Erling Haaland move.

They’ll evaluate him when he returns to the Spanish capital at the end of the season and decide whether to put him into Castilla or loan him out again – to a club that will give him minutes this time.