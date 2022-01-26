It appears it is just a question of when Luka Jovic will leave Real Madrid.

The striker has struggled since his €60million move from Eintracht Frankfurt in 2019, only making 32 La Liga appearances since.

Jovic has scored just three times, and he has served as a back-up for Karim Benzema during his time in the Spanish capital.

He was even sent back on loan to former club Eintracht Frankfurt last season, only to return to play a similar role this term.

Jovic has made just 11 La Liga appearances, starting none to date.

And that lack of action looks set to push the 24-year-old away from the Santiago Bernabeu.

It comes amid loan interest from Arsenal, who are looking for a striker this month, though Real Madrid may block that particular move.

Beyond 34-year-old starting striker Benzema, Real Madrid only have Jovic and injury-troubled Mariano Diaz.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Los Blancos don’t want to jeopardise their La Liga title bid by leaving themselves short up top.

They are, however, likely to grant Jovic his exit wish in the summer when they hope to land PSG frontman Kylian Mbappe.

One way or another, it seems Jovic is very likely to leave well short of his 2025 contract expiry date.