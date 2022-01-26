Ousmane Dembélé is still said to be trying to fix his current situation with Barcelona.

The winger is still in a contract stand-off with Barcelona having resisted offers from the Blaugrana for a number of weeks.

Dembélé is out of contract at the end of this season and currently free to agree a pre-contract agreement with any club outside Spain.

Though, according to various reports, the Frenchman still wants to stay at Camp Nou, and he might just take his future into his own hands.

According to Sport, Dembélé is hoping to land a meeting with Barcelona president Joan Laporta.

It’s reported the winger is hoping to communicate his desire to stay and work on the current situation, which has seen him kept out of the Barca squad.

Dembélé is still said to be keen to sign a new deal with Barca and a meeting with Laporta could be key after agent Moussa Sissoko met with club chiefs on Tuesday.

The issue for Dembélé is that he has said he wants to stay for a number of weeks, but it has not led to accepting a new deal.

Barcelona cannot afford to keep the winger only to allow him to leave for nothing in the summer, and so they are likely to demand that Dembélé puts his words into action if the situation is to change.