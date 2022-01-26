Ousmane Dembélé’s agent appears to have received a phone call from PSG chief Leonardo during his visit to Barcelona.

Dembélé’s future remains up in the air, with no new contract agreed and with his current deal set to expire at the end of this season.

Talks with Barca are at a hostile stage, with just five days remaining in the January transfer window, but Dembélé’s agent Moussa Sissoko did touch down in Barcelona yesterday to have talks with the club.

During his visit, Sissoko was photographed outside the airport, and as pointed out by El Chiringuito, his phone shows an incoming call from PSG chief Leonardo.

That has sparked rumours linking Dembélé to PSG, but there are factors to keep in mind.

🚨 PRIMICIA #JUGONES 🚨 📲 El AGENTE DE DEMBELÉ recibió la llamada de “LEONARDO PSG” nada más llegar a Barcelona. ¿Se va a París? pic.twitter.com/fJ7lZ2Sdqw — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) January 26, 2022

Firstly, we can’t be sure this image is 100% authentic, and even if it is, Sissoko is a high-profile agent with other clients.

Even if Leonardo has called, it’s not necessarily in relation to Dembélé.