Neymar Junior’s father explains why he turned down Real Madrid when his son was 14

Neymar Junior has just released a new Netflix documentary about his life and career called The Perfect Chaos. It’s produced by Uninterrupted, a production company owned by LeBron James.

The Brazilian superstar, currently of Paris Saint-Germain but formerly of Barcelona, reveals several fascinating tidbits about himself throughout the miniseries including the time he spent on trial with Real Madrid as a teenager.

Neymar blew away his coaches at the Santiago Bernabeu only to decide to return to Santos rather than stay in the Spanish capital. Later, of course, he joined Barcelona and enjoyed great success.

“That was my first time in Europe,” Neymar said according to a report by Diario AS. “I didn’t understand anything, the food was different. I wasn’t used to adding avocado to my food and there was avocado everywhere. For me, avocado is fruit.”

Neymar’s decision to turn down Madrid made him a media sensation back home in Brazil. “I saw an opportunity that could benefit my family,” Neymar’s father said. “And my son. It was the first million my family earned. Neymar was 14 years old.”

Neymar broke into Santos’ first team in 2009 when he was 17. He went on to win the Campeonato Paulista three times with them as well as the Copa Libertadores before joining Barcelona in 2013.

In Catalonia, he won two La Liga titles and the Champions League in 2015. He formed part of one of the most lethal frontlines ever assembled beside Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez. He left Barcelona for PSG in the summer of 2017.