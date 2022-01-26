Neymar Junior opens up on the time he tried to leave Paris Saint-Germain to return to Barcelona

Neymar Junior has just released a new Netflix documentary about his life and career called The Perfect Chaos. It’s produced by Uninterrupted, a production company owned by LeBron James.

The Brazilian superstar, currently of Paris Saint-Germain but formerly of Barcelona, reveals several fascinating tidbits about himself throughout the miniseries including the time he came very close to leaving PSG to return to Barcelona at one point.

Neymar broke into Santos’ first team in 2009 when he was 17. He went on to win the Campeonato Paulista three times with them as well as the Copa Libertadores before joining Barcelona in 2013.

In Catalonia, he won two La Liga titles and the Champions League in 2015. He formed part of one of the most lethal frontlines ever assembled beside Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez. He left Barcelona for PSG in the summer of 2017.

“I saw that I felt better elsewhere,” Neymar said of his feeling after PSG were knocked out of the Champions League final and semi-final in consecutive years as carried by Diario Sport. “It was never something against the PSG supporters or the club itself.”

The Brazilian revealed that his father had even begun discussions with Barcelona to make a deal happen. He was desperate to return to Camp Nou to rejoin forces with Messi. But in a twist of fate, a few months on the Argentine ended up joining him at PSG.