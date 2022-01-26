Neymar has spoken about the notion of a return to Barcelona.

The Brazilian superstar has been away from Barcelona for almost five years having left for Paris Saint-Germain in 2017.

Since making the move, Neymar has won three Ligue 1 titles and a number of other honours, though he is still waiting for his second Champions League having won his first at Barcelona.

And at 29 years of age, there are questions over whether Neymar would consider an exit from PSG, and perhaps even a return to Barcelona.

But Neymar says he is happier being away from Barcelona, suggesting a return is not on the cards after all.

“When I made the decision to leave PSG, it wasn’t because of a fan or a club,” he said on his Netflix documentary. “It’s because I saw that I felt better elsewhere.

“I never had anything against the PSG fans, nor against the club itself. It was never that.

“It’s the contrary. I am very grateful, we are on the same side, we defend the same shirt. I am here to help.”

Neymar is tied down at PSG until 2025 with the option of a further year, and it seems he desperate to bring a Champions League to Paris.

The Brazilian only signed a new contract last season and is very unlikely to be going anywhere any time soon.