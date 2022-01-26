Lionel Messi and Gerard Pique may not be on a great footing at present.

After many years working together at Barcelona, Messi and Pique are now working apart following the former’s departure to PSG last summer.

But that only came about after a dramatic summer that saw Barca desperately scrambling to keep their superstar.

During that time, Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets reduced their salaries to give Messi a chance to stay at the club.

Pique, however, did not reduce his salary until after Messi had departed, having signed a new contract in 2020.

And according to the Onze programme of TV3 via Sport, Messi is still disappointed with Pique.

That might go some way to explaining why the latter wasn’t at Xavi Hernandez‘s birthday dinner earlier this week, with Busquets and Alba present.

Though, this is just a report, and even if it is true, Messi’s disappointment might be better directed at Joan Laporta and the Barcelona chiefs.

Barcelona could have kept Messi had they agreed to La Liga’s CVC deal, but they opted not to accept the deal and lost their superstar as a consequence.

Ultimately, that was not the fault of Pique, who will feel he has earned his wage during his time at Camp Nou.