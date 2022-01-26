Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe has issued a glowing verdict on a former Real Madrid defender.

Real Madrid may already be feeling a sense of regret over former full-back Achraf Hakimi, who is looking like being the one that got away.

The 23-year-old came through Real Madrid’s academy setup ahead of joining Inter Milan in 2020 following a two-year loan spell with Borussia Dortmund.

Achraf only made nine La Liga appearances for Real Madrid ahead of setting off for pastures new.

And so far, it looks as though allowing Achraf to leave was a mistake on Real Madrid’s part.

Achraf has gone on to impress in his one season with Inter, winning the Serie A title.

In fact, he was so impressive that PSG snapped him up for €60million plus add-ons during the summer.

Achraf is fast-becoming one of the best right-backs of his generation, and according to Real Madrid target Mbappe, he may even be the best in the world after scoring a winner for Morocco against Malawi in the African Cup of Nations.

Mbappe said on Twitter: “ACHRAF HAKIMI. BEST RB IN THE WORLD. GOOD NIGHT GUYS.”

Bold praise from one of the best players in the world.