Brazilian prodigy Endrick already knows what he wants to do with his future

Endrick is the brightest young talent to come out of Brazilian football in some time.

Still just 15, the Palmeiras forward has attracted the attention of all of the European elite including Barcelona and Real Madrid. But his future is clear to him.

According to Diario Sport, the forward intends to sign his first professional contract with Palmeiras when he turns 16 on July 21st. It’s expected to be a three-year deal.

He won’t be able to leave his country for Europe until he’s of age in the summer of 2024, when he turns 18.

Endrick’s current contract contains a release clause of about €18m but that can only be triggered by Brazilian clubs and Endrick has no intention of leaving Palmeiras for Flamengo or anyone else.

Negotiations haven’t formally began, but his idea is clear. He appears to be an incredible talent, with 169 goals to his name from 175 games within Palmeiras’ youth system.