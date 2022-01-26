Brazil say they will not release any Real Madrid players early from their national team duties.

Many players are currently away with their national teams, with South America holding an international period, alongside the African Cup of Nations.

The break is a well-earned rest for some, but for others, it creates a pile-up of games.

Real Madrid players, in particular, have an issue, due to return to Madrid on February 2 ahead of Real Madrid’s Copa del Rey clash with Athletic Club on February 3.

It means a quick turnaround for those players returning from South America, which includes Rodrygo, Vinicius Junior, Eder Militao and Casemiro.

In light of that, Real Madrid have spoken to the Brazilian association to see if they can get their players back earlier, but their request has been refused.

Brazilian FA coordinator Juninho Paulista has told SER: “We are not going to release the players. The players have to be with us until the end of the FIFA period, February 2.

“There is a conversation and it depends on whether they play the first game to be able to rule out if they play the second or not.

“They will be with us until the end. We are not able to release them.

“We cannot open a precedent. We have had requests from other clubs. We have few days with players.

“You have to take advantage this year in preparation for the World Cup.”

Real Madrid will now have to hope their players don’t play in Brazil’s second game – a World Cup qualifier with Paraguay on February 2.

Any players who play in that game will be ineligible to play for Real Madrid the next day due to FIFA’s mandatory rest period.