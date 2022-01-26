Bordeaux are interested in signing Oscar Mingueza from Barcelona

Barcelona are working hard to lighten their wage bill and move on non-essential members of their squad.

One such player is Oscar Mingueza according to Marca, who’s been placed on the transfer market.

Interest has arisen in the youngster from French outfit Bordeaux, who are keen to take the versatile Catalan defender to Ligue 1.

Mingueza broke into the first team under Ronald Koeman at the beginning of last season but has found opportunities harder to come by under Xavi.

Barcelona believe they have the centre-back position well-covered between Gerard Pique, Ronald Araujo, Eric Garcia, Clement Lenglet and Samuel Umtiti.

Mingueza, 22, has played in 19 games this season but only three since Xavi took over. Valencia are also interested in him.

Mingueza’s contract with Barcelona expires in the summer of 2023 and it’s thought any operation would only be a loan deal.

Barcelona want to free up space on their wage bill to facilitate moves for Alvaro Morata and Nicolas Tagliafico.