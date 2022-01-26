Barcelona are putting off contract talks with Sergi Roberto for now.

Roberto is out of contract at the end of this season, and he could be forgiven for feeling a little uncomfortably given he is currently out with injury.

The versatile midfielder is not expected to return until at least the end of February having decided to have an operation to fix a reoccurring thigh issue at the back end of last year.

Earlier in the season, it looked pretty clear that Barca and Roberto would agree a new contract, especially given the Blaugrana’s salary issues.

A new deal for the full-back would free up salary space because of the fact his – likely reduced – salary would be spread across a number of years.

But nothing has happened since, and according to Mundo Deportivo, nothing will change for the rest of the month, at the least.

It seems talks will now take place from February, with Barcelona having to prioritise other issues for now.