Barcelona reluctant to allow back-up goalkeeper Neto Murara to leave despite his desire

Barcelona’s back-up goalkeeper Neto Murara is keen to leave the club this January transfer window due to the fact that he doesn’t think he’s going to be given many opportunities between now and the end of the season according to Mundo Deportivo.

Barcelona, however, don’t want to lose Neto. They’re worried that if first-choice goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen gets injured they’ll be left with no back-up. There’s still half a season left to be played and Barcelona are going to be competing in both La Liga and the Europa League.

However, the fact that Barcelona are in such financial difficulty could lead them to allow him to leave. They still want to bring in both Alvaro Morata and Nicolas Tagliafico but they have to lighten their wage bill in order to make either move a reality.

Neto has always played well whenever he did play throughout his three seasons at Barcelona, but he’s only featured in 20 games throughout that entire timeframe. Should he leave, Inaki Pena would stay put at Camp Nou despite links with Osasuna and Turkish outfit Galatasaray.