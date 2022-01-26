Barcelona are considering bringing Alex Grimaldo back from Benfica

Barcelona are keen to bring in a left-back to increase the strength of their defence and offer competition to Jordi Alba.

Several names have been mentioned as possible candidates including Nicolas Tagliafico of Ajax and Jose Gaya of Valencia.

Another name that’s been connected with a return to Camp Nou is Benfica defender Alex Grimaldo according to Marca. He came through La Masia before leaving for Lisbon in 2016.

The 26-year-old’s contract at the Estadio de Luz ends in the summer of 2023 and despite being a key player for Benfica he’s said to be available on the market.

Barcelona have been credited with longstanding interest in bringing him back to Catalonia but ended their interest last summer when they were quoted a fee of €30m for him.

The asking price has dropped considerably due to the length of time left on his contract and it’s understood the player would be very interested in returning to Barcelona.