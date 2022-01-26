Atletico Madrid should get a big fitness boost ahead of their return to action.

Los Rojiblancos – and indeed their La Liga rivals – are currently on an international break, with South American and African players currently away.

And for European players, this break has provided an opportunity to rest and recover, which is particularly important for injured players.

In the case of Atletico Madrid, that includes Antoine Griezmann, who has been absent for the last four games due to a muscular injury.

But Griezmann has now returned to the grass and he is training with a ball as he enters the final stage of his recovery.

It means the Frenchman should be fit enough to face parent club Barcelona in a crucial La Liga clash on February 6.

Atleti are currently just one point ahead of Barca in the top four race, and a result against the Blaugrana could be key.

Griezmann should be available, even if not from the start, and he should have the chance to get one over on his soon to be former club, with Atletico Madrid set to make the move permanent.