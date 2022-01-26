Atletico Madrid cancel Giuliano Simeone’s loan to Real Zaragoza due to his importance to their B team

Atletico Madrid consider Giuliano Simeone, Diego’s son, to be an absolutely vital part of the club’s youth setup.

That’s according to Marca, who claim that the 18-month loan that was being negotiated with Real Zaragoza has been cancelled because of it.

It would have been good for Giuliano but detrimental to Atletico’s B team, who are fighting to earn promotion to Segunda.

Giuliano has scored eleven goals this season and has been an important reason for Atletico’s leadership of their group.

Giuliano’s contract at the Wanda Metropolitano is set to expire at the end of this season but negotiations for a renewal are already organised.

His father, however, could be forgiven for devoting all his energy and attention to first-team matters.

Atletico are struggling in La Liga despite their status as the defending champions of Spain.

They’re currently fourth in the league table, a point clear of fifth-placed Barcelona and four behind third-placed Real Betis.