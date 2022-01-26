Anthony Martial explains why he left Manchester United to join Sevilla

Sevilla announced last night that they’ve reached an agreement with Manchester United to sign Anthony Martial on loan until the end of the season.

The Frenchman will bolster the Andalusian club’s attacking options just days after they also brought in Tecatito Corona from Porto. Martial can play at centre-forward or on either wing.

Martial began his career with Lyon in 2012/13 before joining Monaco the following season and staying for three years. His work there earned him a place in the French national team and a big money move to United in the summer of 2015.

His best season at Old Trafford was undoubtedly 2019/20, when he produced 23 goals and 12 assists across all competitions. He has lost prominence in recent times, however, and was keen to secure a move that would afford him more game-time.

And it’s a mutually beneficial agreement because Sevilla are in need of a centre-forward of his profile who can pose real danger in the final third. They’re in the midst of a title race with Real Madrid and Martial’s addition could be a game-changer.

“What has convinced me to come is the contact with the sporting director and the coach who showed me that they wanted me here,” Martial said at his presentation as carried by Marca.

“I wanted to come here to play more and that’s why I’ve come, to show what I can do at Sevilla. I’ve been training very hard recently and I hope to soon work with my teammates and help them achieve their goals in La Liga and the Europa League.

“I know Lucas [Ocampos] and Jules [Kounde] very well and I hope to be able to help them, they’ve really welcomed me. I’m coming to a great club in Spain and I hope to help them with the goals they have for the rest of the season.

“We’re very well placed [in the fight for La Liga] because we’re second. Other big clubs are going to try to win La Liga but we have to be consistent and do everything possible to achieve our goal. At the moment I’m here for five months but the future is unknown. We’ll see, but at the moment it’ll be these five months.”