Ansu Fati now faces another long spell on the sidelines following his latest injury.

The young Barcelona striker has had a difficult time with injury over the last year, missing around nine months through a knee injury ahead of suffering a hamstring blow.

Fati returned from the hamstring issue, but he suffered a setback during Barca’s Copa del Rey defeat to Athletic Club.

On the back of his latest setback, Fati was advised to get surgery to avoid any further issues.

But the striker has resisted the option, instead opting for conservative treatment having already been through surgeries with his knee and still only 19 years of age.

The result, according to Sport, is that Fati will now miss between two and three months of action.

That means he is not likely to return until the end of March, at the earliest, and it’s another huge blow for the youngster.

Fati has only made five La Liga appearances so far this season, and it seems he is likely to end the season with far less outings than he would have hoped.