Here are your morning headlines for January 26.

Martial to Sevilla

Sevilla have completed the loan signing of Manchester United forward Anthony Martial.

The Frenchman has joined Los Nervionenses on a loan deal until the end of the season.

Julen Lopetegui has been short of forwards amid injury issues with Youssef En-Nesyri and Erik Lamela, and Martial should add much-needed quality depth.

Isak to stay put

Alexander Isak is likely to stay put at Real Sociedad despite reported interest from Arsenal.

The Swedish striker is key for La Real, and according to Mundo Deportivo, he is desperate to fight for a Champions League spot with his current club.

That means Arsenal will likely miss out on a move for Isak.

La Real eye Gil

Speaking of Real Sociedad, it’s also claimed they could make a move for Tottenham winger Bryan Gil.

Gil has struggled to adapt to English football following his move from Sevilla in the summer.

According to Mundo Deportivo, La Real could make a move for Gil before the end of the window as they look to add depth out wide.