Barcelona legends past and present were in town for dinner on Monday evening.

Blaugrana boss Xavi Hernandez celebrates his 42nd birthday, and he met with friends last night to have a celebratory dinner.

Those friends included Lionel Messi, who flew in from Paris, as well as Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba.

The four men were teammates for some time at Barca, and in a strange dynamic, Xavi is now the boss of Alba and Busquets.

Messi, meanwhile, is plying his trade in Paris with Paris Saint-Germain following a wildly successful time at Camp Nou.

All four men met for dinner in Barcelona on Monday night, and they also brought their respective partners.

Cameramen and journalists tried to get a few words from Messi as he entered the restaurant, but the Argentine didn’t want to speak, which is understandable given he was attending a private dinner.

It might be worth making the reservation under a fake name next time…