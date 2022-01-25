Here are your Spanish football headlines for Tuesday, January 25.

Sevilla get clear road to Martial

Sevilla are said to have a clear run at Manchester United forward Anthony Martial.

Martial is poised to join Los Nervionenses on a loan deal until the end of the season, and Mundo Deportivo say Manchester United have now given the French forward permission to complete the deal.

Sevilla appear to have every chance of pulling off the move between now and the end of the window.

Tebas defends Barca

La Liga chief Javier Tebas has defender Barcelona over their treatment of Ousmane Dembélé.

Barca have sidelined Dembélé due to his unwillingness to sign a new contract, and with the club seeking an exit for the winger.

Speaking about the situation, Tebas said: “No, nothing. I have to know more data. Having Mateu Alemany, I don’t think they have committed it (an illegal action).

“They have said that he hasn’t trained through gastroenteritis.”

Betis contracts

Real Betis will continue to hand out new contracts after already tying down Sergio Canales and Nabil Fekir.

Midfielder Andres Guardado and goalkeeper Claudio Bravo are next in line to get new deals, according to Marca.

Betis are enjoying a fine season, currently third in La Liga and eating up ground on second placed rivals Sevilla.