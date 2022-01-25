Sevilla have decided to keep Diego Carlos and push to win La Liga

Sevilla have decided to keep Diego Carlos according to Fabrizio Romano. After long negotiations with Newcastle United and two rejected bids, the Andalusian club have resolved that they have no intention of losing the Brazilian centre-back in the final days of the January transfer window. Newcastle will try again but Sevilla’s position seems to be crystal clear.

Diego Carlos joined Sevilla in the summer of 2019 from Ligue 1 side Nantes and has formed one of the very best partnerships in European football alongside Jules Kounde at the heart of their defence. Sevilla are in the midst of a title battle with Real Madrid and were loathe to lose a pillar of their team in the middle of it.

Sevilla are four points behind Madrid with the same games played and have the best shot at winning La Liga since they finished second back in 2007. Today the Andalusian club celebrate their 132nd birthday and note that it’s been 77 years since they won La Liga. Keeping Diego Carlos is a big step in the right direction.