Sevilla announce that they’ve signed Anthony Martial from Manchester United

Sevilla have announced that they’ve reached an agreement with Manchester United to sign Anthony Martial on loan until the end of the season.

The Frenchman will bolster the Andalusian club’s attacking options just days after they also brought in Tecatito Corona from Porto. Martial can play at centre-forward or on either wing.

Martial began his career with Lyon in 2012/13 before joining Monaco the following season and staying for three years. His work there earned him a place in the French national team and a big money move to United in the summer of 2015.

His best season at Old Trafford was undoubtedly 2019/20, when he produced 23 goals and 12 assists across all competitions. He has lost prominence in recent times, however, and was keen to secure a move that would afford him more game-time.

For Sevilla, he’s an important signing that will give them real energy in the final third as they push to beat Real Madrid to win La Liga. He’ll be presented at the Sanchez-Pizjuan tomorrow.