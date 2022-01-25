Rodrygo Goes chooses between winning the Champions League with Real Madrid or the World Cup with Brazil

Real Madrid winger Rodrygo Goes will link up with the Brazilian national team during this international break for their CONMEBOL qualification fixtures with Ecuador and Paraguay.

The selecao are already guaranteed their place at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and are currently six points clear of second-placed Argentina in CONMEBOL qualifying.

But these two fixtures will be hugely important for players on the fringes of the national team who want to prove they deserve a seat on the plane to Qatar come next November.

“It’s very important for me to be with Brazil,” Rodrygo said in an interview with TNT Brazil in comments carried by Mundo Deportivo. “It was a goal of mine to return to the Brazilian national team.

“I think these games can define things and I hope to play well and establish myself in the national team. All Brazilians want to get to Qatar. I’m going to work hard to try and be there. If I play well I’ll have a chance.”

Rodrygo was then asked which title he would choose to win in 2022 if he could only choose one, and while he’s determined to help Madrid win the Champions League he had no doubt in his answer. “The World Cup with Brazil,” he replied.

Born in Osasco in 2001, Rodrygo came through the youth system at famed Brazilian club Santos before leaving for Europe and the Santiago Bernabeu in 2019.

He contributed ten goals and five assists in the 49 first-team appearances he made at Santos while at Madrid he’s contributed eleven goals and 17 assists in the 85 first-team appearances he’s made. He’s earned three caps for Brazil to date.