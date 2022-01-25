Another La Liga star has emerged as a candidate for Arsenal as they look to land a striker.

The Gunners are said to be eyeing Fiorentina star Dusan Vlahovic, but they have company, with the frontman very popular in this market.

With that in mind, Arsenal are said to be lining up alternatives, including a number of La Liga stars.

Real Sociedad striker Alexander Isak has been linked, as has Espanyol forward Raul de Tomas.

And in fresh reports from The Sun via Mundo Deportivo, Arsenal are also said to be lining up Real Madrid forward Luka Jovic.

Jovic has been a back-up since his big money move from Eintracht Frankfurt in 2019, and he has only made 32 La Liga appearances since.

The Serbian has made the odd bright appearance this season, but Real Madrid would likely be willing to lose him for the right price.

Jovic is not likely to become Los Blancos’ starting striker any time soon, and already 24, his value is only likely to decrease with more time.

It’s clear Jovic is not Arsenal’s prime target at this point, but time is running out, and some of their others may just be out of reach.