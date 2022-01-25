Real Madrid are in pole position to sign Brazilian wonderkid Endrick from Palmeiras

Endrick is considered the next sensation of Brazilian football. The Palmeiras forward is still just 15 but has attracted the attention of all of Europe’s elite including Barcelona and Real Madrid.

But it’s the latter, according to a report in Marca, that’s in pole position to secure his signature.

It’s a crowded race that also includes Atletico Madrid, Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea and Arsenal. Ajax and Atalanta had also been interested but have conceded defeat.

Endrick’s contract with Palmeiras includes a release clause of the equivalent of about €17m. FIFA regulations, however, prevent any European club from signing him until he turns 18.

To combat this, it’s imperative that the successful suitor develops a good relationship with Palmeiras to lay the groundwork.

That’s what Madrid did with Vinicius Junior when they signed him from Flamengo, paying €45m rather than €30m and allowing the forward to stay in Rio de Janeiro until he was 18.

Vinicius’ presence at the Santiago Bernabeu could help Madrid secure the deal. It’s thought Endrick could be signed for a fixed fee of between €20-25m that could rise to €45-50m.

Barcelona, historically their main rival for signings of this kind, are in a complicated financial moment and can’t really afford to pay that kind of money for a future investment.