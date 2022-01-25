Real Betis reluctant to allow Diego Lainez leave on loan for Rayo Vallecano

Diego Lainez has endured a tough season at Real Betis. The Andalusian club are flying in La Liga so far in 2021/22 but the Mexican youngster has featured for just 72 minutes.

Rayo Vallecano have been linked with a loan move for him but Betis are reluctant to alter the makeup of their squad according to a report by Diario AS.

Los Verdiblancos don’t have the financial resources to go and make another signing and know that they’ll need all of their squad given the challenges of the coming weeks.

Betis are still alive in both the Copa del Rey and the Europa League, while they’re also in the midst of a battle to finish in the top four of La Liga. Lainez may yet get more opportunities.

Lainez, 21, was born in Villahermosa and joined Betis in January of 2019 after spending two years in the first team of Club America. He’s earned 18 caps for the Mexican national team.