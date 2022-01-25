Ousmane Dembele’s agent arrived in Barcelona this afternoon for one last meeting

Moussa Sissoko, Ousmane Dembele’s agent, arrived at the private flight terminal of El Prat airport in Barcelona this afternoon from London according to a report by Mundo Deportivo.

The French international’s representative has come to Spain to have one last meeting with the powers-that-be at Barcelona about the future of his client.

Dembele has so far refused offers of contract renewal from Barcelona and his current deal expires at the end of the season. Barcelona publicly asked him to leave the club during the January transfer window last week.

Barcelona want to bring in Alvaro Morata from Juventus and Nicolas Tagliafico from Ajax before the window closes next Monday to add to the already-captured signings of Dani Alves and Ferran Torres.

Dembele would help, too, by either renewing his contract or leaving the club for a cut-price fee. Barcelona are determined to get his astronomical current salary off the books.