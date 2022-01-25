Manchester City beat Barcelona and Real Madrid to sign Julian Alvarez from River Plate

Manchester City have beaten Barcelona and Real Madrid to sign Argentine forward Julian Alvarez from River Plate according to a report by Italian football journalist Fabrizio Romano.

An agreement has been confirmed that will see Alvarez sign a five-year contract with City for a fee of €18.5m. He’ll remain in Buenos Aires until July in a loan deal and then come to England.

Alvarez had been linked with both Barcelona and Madrid but it’s City that have won the race. Born in Cordoba, the 21-year-old marksman has spent his entire career at River and has earned five caps for the Argentine national team.

He’s been part of River teams that won both the Copa Libertadores and the Argentine Primera Division while he was also part of Argentina’s squad for their victorious Copa American campaign last summer, when they beat Brazil in the final. He’s yet to score for Argentina but has already notched 36 for River.