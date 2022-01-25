Juventus’ move for Dusan Vlahovic could help Barcelona land Alvaro Morata

Juventus are on the verge of signing Dusan Vlahovic from Fiorentina according to a report by Diario AS.

The Serbian striker will cost the Turin club a fee in the region of €70m including variables and Fiorentina have given the move its blessing.

Fiorentina had been keen to sell Vlahovic to a foreign club rather than a domestic rival, but it seems clear that the player himself had always harboured ambitions of joining Juventus.

Arsenal are understood to have matched Juventus’ offer only for Vlahovic to turn the London club down in favour for a move to Turin.

Vlahovic has scored 17 goals this season and is considered one of the most talented forwards of his generation. The move could also have a knock-on effect that helps Barcelona.

Securing Vlahovic means that Juventus will be more open to allowing Alvaro Morata, Xavi’s number-one target at number nine, leave to join Barcelona.