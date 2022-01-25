Hector Herrera will stay put at Atletico Madrid despite interest from Italy, Spain and England

Despite the fact he wasn’t short of offers during this January transfer market Hector Herrera will stay at Atletico Madrid until the end of the season according to a report by Marca.

The Mexican had been close to joining Jose Mourinho’s Roma and Valencia also wanted him. There was also interest from the Premier League, but the decision taken is that he’ll stay put.

Atletico were asking for over €5m for Herrera despite the fact that his contract ends this summer. The Mexican has enjoyed few opportunities this season but that has changed in recent times, with Herrera starting against Real Sociedad and coming on for the final half-an-hour against Valencia.

Born in Tijuana, Herrera joined Atletico three years ago from Porto after six seasons in Portugal and has made 65 appearances for the Spanish side. A central midfielder, he’s earned 93 caps for the Mexican national team and scored ten goals.