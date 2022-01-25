Gini Wijnaldum close to leaving Paris Saint-Germain on loan six months after spurning Barcelona

Gini Wijnaldum turned down Barcelona during the summer transfer window to join Paris Saint-Germain instead.

The 31-year-old Dutchman had just left Liverpool on a free transfer and signed a contract with PSG until the summer of 2024, but things haven’t exactly gone as either party planned.

Wijnaldum hasn’t earned the confidence of Mauricio Pochettino at the Parc des Princes and according to a report by Sky Sports carried by Mundo Deportivo could leave PSG on loan this January.

Arsenal have been linked with the midfielder after seeing their attempts to recruit former Barcelona man Arthur on loan from Juventus came to nothing.

Life at PSG has been difficult for Wijnaldum, but he isn’t the only one to fail to live up to expectations following high-profile summer transfers to the French capital.

Both Sergio Ramos and Lionel Messi, of course, traded La Liga for Ligue 1 and have failed to replicate anything approaching their best form. Everything rides, however, on the Champions League.