Dominic Calvert-Lewin has emerged as a target for Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid had hoped to go for Fiorentina centre-forward Dusan Vlahovic this summer but it seems certain that the Serbian is about to join Juventus instead.

So the Spanish club have turned to other names on their wish-list including Benfica’s Darwin Nunez, Elche’s Lucas Boye and, most recently, Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

That’s according to Sky Sports and carried by Mundo Deportivo. Calvert-Lewin is 24 years of age and is a full England international. He scored 21 goals for Everton last season and contributed five assists, going to Euro 2020 with England.

This season has been more difficult given he’s missed the majority of it through injury and Everton have struggled in his absence. They’ve just sacked Rafa Benitez and are hovering dangerously close to the relegation zone.

The downside for Atletico is that it would be a very expensive operation. Everton are a wealthy club and Calvert-Lewin is their most important player, so he’d cost at least €40m. Arsenal are also highly interested in a player contracted to Everton until 2025.