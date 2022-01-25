Diego Simeone admits his Atletico Madrid tenure will have to come to an end at some point.

After almost 11 years, it feels impossible to imagine an Atletico Madrid without ‘Cholo‘, as he is affectionately known.

Though, some have tried to imagine just that given Atleti’s struggles so far this term.

Despite winning the league title last season, Atleti are battling for a top four spot this season, and they are already out of the Copa del Rey.

Still, Simeone has achieved wonders at Atleti, winning two La Liga titles and reaching two Champions League finals.

With such achievements, and indeed his affinity to the club, the majority of Atleti fans are far from keen to see their boss leave.

But someday that day will come, and Simeone has a clear idea of how he would like it to go down.

“Some day I will have to leave,” he said in his Amazon documentary. “Everything starts and ends. I hope that it will be a fair and good decision from all and the best for both parties.

“I don’t think there is more pressure from being a fan or because I have love for the club.

“I know that you have to win, but I leave egos to the side, although some think otherwise. I put them there for the good of the club and its objectives.”

Simeone has a new documentary on Amazon Prime, named ‘Vivir Partido a Partido’, which means ‘To live game by game’, a play on Cholo’s famed phrase.